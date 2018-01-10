China always ready to safeguard Pakistan’s sovereignty: Lijian Zhao

Mohammad Arshad

Deputy Chief of Mission of China Lijian Zhao, Tuesday, said that China would always ready to stand with Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a meeting with Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Rehman Malik, he applauded members of the parliament for their firm support for promoting Sino-Pak friendship.

Both discussed bilateral relations, matters of mutual interests and projects related to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Pakistan and China are agreed to continue to work together for the development and progress of both the nations and regional peace, both reiterated.

Senator Malik said that he and every Pakistani are proud of Sino-Pak friendship as China has always extended timely support to Pakistan in every difficult time. He said that China and Pakistan have been together fighting against terrorists such as ETIM which is common enemy of Pakistan and China.

Senator Malik expressed his concerns on the growing influence of Daish through Afghanistan and said if timely actions were not taken by the international community, Daish can grow a bigger monster than Al-Qaeeda.