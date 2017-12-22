“China always acted in open, candid way on listing issue”: FM Spokesperson

BEIJING : China on Thursday said it always acted in an open and candid way on the listing issue of the 1267 Committee with no relation to “narrow minded political considerations”.

“On this issue, China always makes its own judgments and decisions based on the merits of the matters themselves,” Spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry, Hua Chunying said during her regular press briefing here.

When asked that India has recently expressed dissatisfaction over China on listing issue, she said, “The relevant actions taken by the Chinese side in the 1267 Committee are in conformity with the resolutions of the UN Security Council and the rules of procedure of the Committee.

Hua Chunying said, the Chinese side has stated its position multiple times about the listing issue of the 1267 Committee.

“We are ready to work with various parties to jointly maintain international and regional peace and security,” she added.

The spokesperson said, the Chinese foreign ministry has been taking questions of Indian journalists in this regard in a sincere way on different occasions.

On the narrow political consideration, she said, “We think, we have acted in a candid way with this issue and what we do has nothing to do with narrow minded political consideration,” she added.

Orignally published by NNI