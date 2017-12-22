China, Afghan, Pakistan FMs to meet in Beijing

Observer Report

Beijing

The first round of China-Afghanistan-Pakistan trilateral Foreign Ministers’ dialogue will be held in Beijing on December 26.

At the invitation of Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani of Afghanistan and Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif will head delegations to attend the dialogue, Chinese foreign Ministry announced here on Thursday.

Meanwhile, in reply to question, the spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a news briefing that, “As a common neighbour and friend of Afghanistan and Pakistan, China always supports Afghanistan and Pakistan in living in friendship and achieving common development.

In June this year, when Foreign Minister Wang Yi was visiting Afghanistan and Pakistan for shuttle diplomacy, the three countries agreed to establish the China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ trilateral dialogue mechanism, which will serve as a platform for enhancing the dialogue and cooperation among the three countries.

This will be the first round of China-Afghanistan-Pakistan trilateral Foreign Ministers’ dialogue. The three countries will have in-depth communication on three topics, namely, mutual political trust and reconciliation, development cooperation and connectivity and security cooperation and counter-terrorism.

The Chinese side hopes that through this dialogue, the three countries can build up consensus, enhance mutual trust, promote the improvement of Afghanistan-Pakistan relations, enhance trilateral cooperation and jointly stay committed to the peace, stability and development of this region.”