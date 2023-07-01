BEIJING – People’s Republic of China has adopted new foreign relations law which aimed to lay out the country’s basic diplomatic principles.

The country enacted a separate law to safeguard its sovereignty and rejuvenate the nation, and it provides a legal basis for countering foreign sanctions and interference.

The new foreign relations law makes all organizations and individuals uphold state interests in international exchanges.

With new law in place, the East Asian nation will promote trade and investment and sustain the multilateral trade system. It further stressed high-quality development through the flagship Belt and Road initiative.

The New Foreign Relations law will glorify Beijing’s stance in international exchanges, and will improve institutions related to foreign relations, and will present China as a responsible nation that believes in cooperation, peace, development, and mutual benefit.

The world will now be aware about understand and trust China better. Following new legislation, Beijing will show becoming an active part in global environmental and climate governance, and will further carry out humanitarian cooperation.