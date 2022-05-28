China ‘actively supports’ expansion of BRICS

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin, said that China actively supports BRICS nations’ efforts to expand membership and strengthen “BRICS Plus” cooperation to protect emerging markets’ and developing countries’ common interests and growth space.

Wang told a daily news briefing that China would encourage BRICS members to continue discussing and establishing criteria and procedures for expansion based on consultation.

As the chair this year, China anticipated that additional like-minded countries would join the group, Wang noted.

China proposed the expansion during the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting last week. For the first time, a discussion with foreign ministers from emerging markets and developing nations was held during the summit in the “BRICS Plus” format.

Read: BRICS foreign ministers to meet via video link today

According to the spokesperson, the two meetings demonstrate that BRICS collaboration is open and inclusive.

Argentina and other nations have expressed interest in joining the BRICS, and Russia underlined its support for the BRICS expansion process on Wednesday.

Faced with the current circumstances of unprecedented changes and epidemics, as well as international hotspots, Wang stated that the BRICS countries have committed to expanding cooperation with other emerging markets and developing countries and enhancing the mechanism’s representation.

Read: China stresses BRICS solidarity, cooperation

They also emphasised the importance of a stronger “BRICS voice” on significant international and regional issues, as well as collaboration to address obstacles, he noted.

BRICS has become a positive, stable, and constructive force in the world arena, he said, with deepened pragmatic collaboration in numerous fields. Its global influence and attractiveness have also increased, he said.

Read: Xi’s global security initiative and Pakistan | By Dr Mehmood-ul-Hassan Khan