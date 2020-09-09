China achieves major strategic outcome fighting Covid-19

Observer Report

Beijing

In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Communist Party of China (CPC) has united and led 1.4 billion Chinese people in a most courageous fight against the virus, and achieved major strategic outcomes.

This was stated here by Zhao Lijian, spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry at a regular news briefing.

He said, “ The China’s success overcoming the virus fully manifests the CPC’s role as the strong leadership and the most reliable backbone and demonstrates the remarkable advantages of China’s national system and governance system, the great strength of the Chinese people and nation, and the profound heritage of the Chinese civilization.

It also displays China’s sense of responsibility as a responsible major country. In his important speech delivered at the meeting to commend role models in China’s fight against the COVID-19 epidemic on Tuesday, President Xi Jinping summarized and explained China’s spirit of combating the COVID-19 epidemic, which features putting people’s lives first, nationwide solidarity, heroic self-sacrifice, respecting science, and a sense of mission for humanity.

This spirit will not only run through the whole process of China’s fight against COVID-19, but will also become a powerful force for building a modern socialist country in all respects and realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

During the Chinese people’s fight against COVID-19, the international community including the WHO provided valuable support to China in various ways.

At the same time, despite great pressure from epidemic control, China has provided assistance to the international community to the best of its ability, worked with other countries to overcome the difficulties, and helped save the lives of tens of thousands of people around the world with concrete actions.

This demonstrates China’s sincere desire to build a community with a shared future for mankind. As President Xi Jinping has pointed out, no country can be immune from a major crisis, and solidarity and cooperation are the right way forward.

Any country’s selfish acts to shift blame and confuse right and wrong will harm not only itself and its own people, but also people all over the world.

At present, the epidemic is still raging around the world. Upholding the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind, China will continue to advance international cooperation on epidemic control, support the WHO in playing a leading role in the global fight against COVID-19, and share experience in epidemic control and treatment with other countries.