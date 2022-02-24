China accuses US of raising tensions on Ukraine issue

China on Wednesday accused the United States of “raising tensions” and “creating panic” over the Ukraine crisis, shortly after Washington announced sanctions against Moscow.

The US actions were “raising tensions, creating panic, and even playing up the schedule of war”, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters.

“If someone is adding fuel to the fire while blaming others … then that behaviour is irresponsible and immoral,” she added, turning the spotlight on the United States in response to a question on China’s role in resolving the situation.

She said China had “called on all parties to respect and attach importance to each other’s legitimate security concerns, strive to resolve issues through negotiation and consultation, and jointly maintain regional peace and stability.”