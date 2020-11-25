China accuses India of ‘violating market principles’ by banning apps

Observer Report

Beijing

Beijing lashed out at India after it banned another tranche of Chinese apps for national security reasons, the latest sore point between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

A logo of a smartphone app TikTok is seen on a user post on a smartphone screen on September 28, 2020, in Tokyo. (Kiichiro Sato / AP)

China has demanded India rescind a ban on more Chinese mobile phone apps amid tension between Beijing and other governments over technology and security.

India announced a ban Tuesday on 43 apps, many of them Chinese. It said they threaten India’s “sovereignty and integrity” but gave no details. That came on top of earlier bans on Chinese apps including popular video service TikTok.

“The relevant methods clearly violate market principles and WTO guidelines, and severely harm Chinese companies’ legal rights and interests,” said foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian at a regular press briefing in Beijing, but gave no indication whether Beijing might retaliate.

“The Indian side should immediately correct this discriminatory practice so as to avoid causing greater damage to the cooperation between the two sides,” said the spokesman.