China a viable market for Pakistani cosmetic products

Export of Pakistani cosmetics to Chinese customers particularly Muslims community would be a good opportunity for Pakistani products as China has a huge and approachable market, said Ahmad Zafar, director of Beauty Expert (Pvt) Ltd.

“China is a huge market and it is an approachable market as well. Targeting the Muslim community is a viable option in China. We have a plan in near future of exporting our products”, he said.

“If we talk about Pakistani mindset about choosing a cosmetics product, they prefer foreign products over local brands,” said Ahmad Zafar, adding, this is a problem faced by most domestic cosmetic brands in Pakistan.

“Pakistani cosmetics products that are exported to foreign countries get positive reviews and feedbacks from their markets, but Pakistani perception is a bit against local products.”

A few years ago, China’s cosmetics companies also faced such kinds of problems, while in recent years, some indigenous brands have become trendy among Chinese consumers.

“In recent years, especially during the COVID-19 period, China’s domestic cosmetics industry has made great progress.

The annual output value has exceeded RMB 1 trillion,” said Sheng Jie on the China International Beauty Expo(CIBE) held re-cently in Beijing, who is the president of cosmetics industry branch in the China National Association of Health Industry Enterprise Management, accord-ing to CEN.

“Chinese consumers increasingly appreciate the concept of Chinese traditional medicine, so they now tend to buy cosmetics products with herbal ingredients.

On the other hand, with the develop-ment of the e-commerce and short video platform, live streaming sales and internet celebrity economy catalyzed the rapid growth of the domestic cosmet-ics industry.”The rise of domestic cosmetic brands in China also results from government support.

“China National Medical Products Administration has issued new regulations for the cosmetics industry, which makes the industry more and more standardized.—APP