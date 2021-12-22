Chillai Kalan, 40-day harshest winter period begins

As the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kash-mir is reeling under cold and dry weather condi-tions, the 40-day harshest winter period “Chillai Kalan” begins today.

With maximum chances of snowfall during this period, sub-zero temperatures cause freezing of water bodies, including Dal during the Chillai Kalan which ends on January end.

A meteorological department official told media that Srinagar, the summer capital of J-K recorded a low of minus 2.8°C and was three degrees up from previous night’s minus 5.8°C. However, he said, overall it was below minus 1.3°C than the normal for this time of the year.

Inclement weather often leads to disruption in surface and air transport as foggy conditions cause low visibility.—KMS

 

