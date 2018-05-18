Chilimjusht festival concludes

Peshawar

The Chilimjusht or Joshi festival concluded with funfair and religious activities at the scenic Bamburet valley. The festival, which heralds the arrival of spring season, is usually celebrated in the three Kalash valleys including Bamburet, Birir and Rumbur every year.

The organizers said that this year the participation of local and foreign tourists was tremendous and that almost all hotels in Bamburet valley had been booked well before the start of the festival. They said the hotels received more tourists than the capacity they had for visitors.

The French, Italian and Australian tourist families stayed in Chitral for several days and enjoyed the local culture, traditions, tourist attractions and festival in the scenic valleys. As part of the religious and cultural traditions, the locals distributed dry fruits and other gifts among the visitors and guests. The Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) had established a tent village for the tourists. The arrangements have been made to facilitate the tourists. In the three Kalash festivals, Chilimjusht, which normally lasts for three to four days, is considered to be the most important.—APP