Children’s Urdu monthly brings out ‘Shikayat’edition

Staff Reporter

Mahnama Sathee, children’s premier Urdu monthly, has brought out a special ‘shikayat’ number for the month of May 2018.

Aimed at celebrating the funniest phase of the childhood, the exclusive ‘shikayat’ edition features a host of short stories, poems and essays that reflect a child’s inclination to complain of trivial ailments and beautifully depict a child’s tendency to find fault in almost everything they are exposed to, starting from a tasteless food being served to the most chal-lenging schooldays a child is supposed to experi-ence in his life.

The ‘shikayat’ edition of Monthly Sathee happens to be an all-encompassing literary treasure devoted to children and young adults.

The May-2018 issue contains a treasure of hilarious stories, fun-filled poems and articles and tends to be a valuable addition to the children’s literature. Among the leading writers and poets featuring in the Shikayat number are: Ather Ali Hashmi (Urdu Zaban Hamari), Bina Siddiqui (Markaz-e-Shikayat), Seema Siddiqui (Siyah Cheshma), Hammad Zaheer (Shikayat Mitao Tehreek), Tanveer Phool (Skikwa aur Shikayat), Mah Jabeen Taj Arzaani (Sebzistan Main Hengama), Nayyar Kashif (Skiyatain Kiya Kiya), Shazia Farheen (Shikayati Tattoo), Muneer Ahmed Rashid (Shikayat Nahi Hai) and many oth-ers.