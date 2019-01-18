Children’s Literature Festival from 22nd

Salim Ahmed

The annual Children’s Literature Festival is back in Lahore, being held in collaboration with the Children Library Complex (CLC), Schools Education Department, Govt. of Punjab at the buildings and grounds of CLC Lahore.

From 22nd-23rd January, the mega CLF Lahore will take place at the CLC; its theme is “Heritage, Expression and 21stCentury Skills,” bringing children and literature together for extraordinary learning experience.

Looking at the huge successes of CLFs held around Pakistan since 2011, various actors, performers, renowned writers, and education experts are eagerly waiting to attend the festival and contribute to the lifelong learning of our children.

