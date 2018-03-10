Children’s Day celebrated at Sindh Children’s Hospital

Staff Reporter

Children’s Day was organized at Sindh Government Children’s Hospital, North Nazimabad, Karachi by Poverty Eradication Initiative (PEI), which is managing 216 bed Sindh Government Children Hospital outsourced by Government of Sindh.

Engineer Aziz Junejo, Member of Provincial Assembly Sindh and Head of Technical/Parliamentary Committees and Dr. Fozia Khan, Special Secretary and Head of Curriculum Wing, Education Department, Government of Sindh participated in the event as chief guests.

The eventaimed to increase awareness on child health including childcare and promotion of healthy lifestyle that will lead to better health and better future. Children, aged 0-14, constitute 31% of our population and Children’s Day is all about saving the future of these children.

The two day celebration was comprised of various activities including the shoes distribution to children. Dr. Fozia Khan, Special Secretary and Head of Curriculum Wing, inaugurated ‘Mrs. Shamshad Masood Memorial Free Medical and Surgical Supplies Counter’ at Sindh Government Children’s Hospital, North Nazimabad, Karachi.

Mrs. Shamshad Masood Memorial Counters are established with the aim to decrease out of pocket payment burden of the poorest members of the community. The counter will directly facilitate provision of essential medical and surgical supplies to the underserved patients attending both in and out-patient facilities at the hospital. A total of 60 ‘Mrs. Shamshad Masood Memorial Free Medical and Surgical Supplies Counters’ will be established at public sector hospitals in 29 districts of Sindh. PEI also distributed around 3000 pair of shoes to the children. These shoes will provide protection from feet injuries, infestation of hookworms including reduction in malnutrition and other common communicable diseases.

Engineer Aziz Junejo, Member of Provincial Assembly Sindh and Head of Technical/Parliamentary Committees said, “PEI is doing an amazing work and I have never seen any organization distribute shoes to the needy and poor. It’s not only a pair of shoes, it’s a pair of hope.”

Dr. Fozia Khan expressed her immense pleasure on the efforts of PEI and its contribution to improve health facilities of Sindh.