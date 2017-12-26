Children, youth asset, future of nation: President

Describing the children and youth as an asset and future of nation, President Mamnoon Hussain Monday urged the country’s youth, who make half of Pakistan’s population, to play their effective role in the progress and prosperity of country in the light of teachings and ideals of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He expressed these views in an event organized in connection with the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr and was attended by a large number of children, who paid tributes to their great leader.

The president said owing to the better policies of the present government over the last four years, the country had achieved economic progress.

He said the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was expected to grow at 6 percent by the end of next year, and the government intended to take GDP growth to 8 percent during the next three to four years. He termed China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a “wonder” of current century, which he believed would change the fate of this region.

He said after the completion of CPEC, Pakistan would emerge as an important country of the region, adding, leaders of various countries had expressed their desire to become part of CPEC. The president said along with Pakistan, China was also greatly benefitting from the project, adding, China, which had to take a long route of over 10,000 kilometers for its trade, would now have a shortest route of 2,500 kms to 3,000 kms for its trade due to CPEC. Stressing for special focus on girls education, the he said girls should have the liberty to get education up to the higher levels, but they should also not leave their culture, because following others’ cultures blindly creates problems.

“Good upbringing of girls creates positive societies, and societies create strong nations,” he remarked. He urged the children to give special importance to the education of information technology, adding, “as the future lies in technology, and without benefitting from technology, we will not be able to be counted in the list of developed nations.”—APP

