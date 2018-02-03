Children worst sufferers of India’s illegal occupation of J&K

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has said that Kashmiri children are the worst sufferers of India’s illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed deep grief over the death of a 10-year-old Musharraf Fayaz of Shopian.

Musharraf Fayaz was critically injured on January 25 after a shell exploded when the people were clearing the debris of a house destroyed by Indian troops with mortar shells and explosive material at Chaigund in Shopian. Musharraf Fayaz was shifted to Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar where he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

“We are grieved over the sad incident,” Syed Ali Gilani said, extending his condolences to the grieved family. He said that the Indian forces had virtually turned occupied Kashmir into a battlefield. He said that the Kashmiri children were the worst sufferers of India’s forcible occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

Slamming New Delhi and its stooges in the occupied territory, the APHC Chairman said, killing, molestation and humiliation goes unabated and armed forces’ personnel are not accountable for their heinous crimes.—KMS