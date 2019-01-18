Children urge their elders to quit smoking

Zubair Qureshi

Children at an awareness raising rally titled “Children as soft targets of tobacco industry” urged their elders to quit smoking so that tobacco industry could not target their children through them.

The rally was organized by Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC), Human Development Foundation (HDF) and Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) and was participated a large number of children, social activists, civil society members and journalists at D-Chowk. Besides students of various schools also participated in the rally.

Addressing to participants, Executive Director SPARC, Sajjad Ahmad Cheema said the purpose of organizing the rally was to create awareness among children as soft targets of tobacco industry.

He added the sale of cigarettes to minors and at points close to educational institutions remains a constant worry in the country.

Tobacco advertisements and youth-focused marketing tactics are one of the main tools of Tobacco Industry to reach out younger consumers.

He referred to the SPARC’s recent research report Big Tobacco-Tiny Targets according to which around 1,500 youngsters start smoking everyday in the country, which is very alarming situation.

Further research explains that tobacco products displayed at tobacco sales points near schools at child eye level (01 Meter) within the capital territory. “Eye level is a buy level for children: Display of tobacco products was 95 percent on the tobacco sales points within the Islamabad.

The protesters called for collaborative activities like anti-smoking education, introduction of tobacco smoke-free policies, increase in the warning price size on cigarette packets and health hazardous pub smoking publically, establishment of a technical advisory group, setting up National Action Plan for Enforcement, Provincial Tobacco Control Cells should be set up and with support for implementation of the Bloomberg Initiative Grants Program.

