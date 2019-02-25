Children upto 10 years to be administered polio drops till Feb 28

Rawalpindi

Children upto 10 years of age are being administrated polio drops in 16 union councils of Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) and Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB)areas under the special anti-polio drive started on February 19.

Talking to APP, Incharge Anti-Polio drive Chaudary Muhammad Hussain said the previous age limit for administration of polio drops was five years.

But the government has decided to adopt a zero-tolerance policy and administer polio vaccinations to children up to 10 years of age, he added.

During the drive, Hussain said polio drops were being administered to children upto 10 years in 10 Union Councils of the city from 3 to 11, and UC 37, while six wards of Rawalpindi Cantonment area including Ward No 3, 9 and 10 which have been declared high-risk areas.

Under the drive, he said, over 50,000 children have so far administered the polio vaccine while the set target to cover 87000 children would be achieved till February 28. Earlier, the drive was suspended for two days on Tuesday and Wednesday due to heavy rain showers, he added.

He said staff deployed for the campaign have been instructed that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

Hussain advised parents to come forward and play their role to ensure vaccination of their children to eliminate the disease from our soil.

He said Polio is a National issue and it is responsibility of all to play an effective role to make the country ‘Polio Free’. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner, Ali Randhawa has directed Assistant Commissioners of all Tehsils to follow up polio refusal cases and if anybody refused to vaccinate polio drops to their children continuously after convincing, lodge FIR’s against them.—APP

