Children up to ten years to be administered anti-polio drops

Rawalpindi

Children up to 10 years of age would be administrated polio drops in 16 union councils of Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) and Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) areas to be started on February 19. Talking to APP, in-charge anti-polio drive Chaudary Muhammad Hussain said as the previous age limit for administration of polio drops was five years. The government has decided to adopt a zero-tolerance policy to administer polio vaccinations to children up to 10 years of age, he added.

During the drive, Hussain said that polio drops would be administered to children up to10 years in 10 union councils of the city from 3 to 11, and UC 37, while 6 wards of Rawalpindi Cantonment area including Ward No 3, 9 and 10 which have been declared high-risk areas.

He said that a five-day polio drive would be re-started on February 19 in three tehsils of the district including Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation and Cantonments areas as the environmental water samples tested positive for polio virus for last eight months consecutively.—APP

