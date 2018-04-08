Children to receive vitamins in anti-polio drive

Rawalpindi

All sets to launch national immunization drive to eradicate polio from Monday, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Minister Khawaja Imran Nazeer asked all concerns to contribute for the cause and make all-out efforts to achieve the objective of polio-free Pakistan.

As per recommendations of the National Emergency Operations Centre, Vitamin-A capsules will also be given to the children aged between 6-59 months to boost immunity system.

“Pakistan is all set to eradicate virus in 2018 and the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif will ensure that the quality of campaign is up to the mark”, the minister said.

“Punjab government with the support of Sehat Muhafiz polio teams will ensure that province’s 19 million under five children are fully vaccinated during the campaign”, the minister added.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Ali Jan Khan dismissed apprehensions about efficacy of vaccine saying, “The OPV is one of the safest vaccines ever developed. It is so safe it can be given to sick children and new-born. It has been used all over the world to protect children against polio, saving at least 5 million children from permanent paralysis by polio.”

The provincial emergency operations center has constituted over 44 thousand teams who will go door to door to vaccinate all under-five children in the five-day campaign. They include teams deployed at major bus stands, inter-provincial borders, airports, railway stations and hospitals.

Director General of Health Services and Punjab’s Emergency Operation Coordinator Dr. Munir Ahmed said due to recent polio case in Daki tehsil of Balochistan, attention will be paid to children and families travelling to south Punjab districts.—INP