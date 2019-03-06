Children suffering from Autism need special attention: Qasim

Staff Reporter

Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that the children suffering from Autism can live a normal life if they are paid special attention and proper care and treatment as well.

This he said while talking to a delegation of NGO Nowpdp here in his office on Tuesday.

Umair Ahmed from Nowpdp and Dr. Nabila Soomoro from DOW University, Secretary DEPD Khalid Chachar, Deputy Secretary of DEPD Shahzaib Shaikh and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Dr. Nabila Soomoro offered her services for the children suffering from Autism and other special children and told that in this regard a pilot project for children suffering from Autism and other special children would be launched from district Sujawal and gradually extended to other districts of the province.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar told them that Sindh government was fully committed to bring positive change in the lives of the physical made different and intellectually challenged children and as many as 69 rehabilitation Centres were working under DEPD to facilitate these children.

He asked all the stakeholders to come forward to work on one page for these children to make them an effective member of the society and they should be made independent to live their lives as normal children. Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar assured Dr. Nabila Soomoro that his department would definitely like to to get benefit of her expertise in this field.

Share on: WhatsApp