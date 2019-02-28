Children spend a ‘fun day’ learning South American music at Argentine embassy

Zubair Qureshi

Argentine Embassy on Thursday brought together students from various social backgrounds, this time to take part in a musical workshop to be conducted by the French-Argentine musician and teacher, Magdalena Ivanissevich.

This was perhaps one of very few ceremonies where students of the twin cities were the ‘chief guests’ at the event and enjoying hospitality by Argentine ambassador Ivan Ivanissevich and his team.

These kids hailed from Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Children (SPARC), Master Ayub’s Park School, Islamabad Model School for Girls G-6 and G-9, National College of Arts Rawalpindi and Rung School of Music and Arts.

The show aimed at bringing together youngsters and teachers to learn about South American as well as Argentine music and practice in basic music performances.

The idea was to open new musical horizons for students who would otherwise not have an opportunity to have access to them. During the workshop at the embassy, Magdalena taught and engaged little kids in musical games that included percussion and singing.

She also sang South American songs and explained their roots in many different sources, including Native American peoples as well as European and African. In his brief speech on the occasion, Ambassador Ivan Ivanissevich highlighted the importance of organizing such events to widen the scope of education beyond academics. Music has a very important formative role to play since it helps in developing our imagination and promotes more dynamic thought processes as well as team work.

Finally, he expressed his hope that whatever was practiced and learned at the workshop may be reproduced by the respective schools attending the event.

