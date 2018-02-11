Children safety

After the recent horrendous incidents such as that happened in Kasur, Mardan, Kohat and other cities, it is pragmatically required on the part of respective authorities to do the needful to protect the children from sexual abuse and molestation. Though child abuse or molestation is considered a taboo subject in our society but there is no doubt that this curse is widespread and playing with the life of our children. It is an obligation and responsibility of parents and teachers to protect the children. It is high time for the Centre and provisional governments to come up with such material that impart necessary education to the children against paedophiles. The authorities concerned must take hard-nosed measures to hunt down all such culprits or rings and also bring down online child and other pornography forums.

BABA FAIZ

Ball Nigwar

Related