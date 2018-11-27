Children out of school

Balochistan is the richest province of Pakistan with the lowest population than of three other provinces. But ,sadly, Balochs are living a miserable life in Pakistan which is witnessed by the large number of children who are out of school. The statistics of out of school children stands more than 33pc, highest than other provinces. It means a myriad number of children are going to be illiterate and unskilled which affects the social life of the citizens. Similarly, being ignorant and uncivilized, these people often spread terrorism and tribal feuds in the society and cause to obliterate the peace, prosperity and advancement of the province.

It is so irritating that Balochistan’s youths remain uneducated. Whereas, big talks of development are being claimed by our political leaders after the multi-billion project of CPEC. However, one of the major causes of this backwardness is negligence from the government. No productive measures seem to be taken for the progression of children’s education. I would like to request the Chief Minister of Balochistan to put more efforts to increase enrollment of more children in schools so that these children should gain education and a prosperous future.

CHAKAR RAFIQUE

Turbat

