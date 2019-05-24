Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that first time in the history of Sindh the children of former employees of Sindh Social Security are being appointed on deceased quota.

This he said while distributing offer letters to new appointees on deceased quota at the head office of Sindh Employees’ Social Security Institution (SESSI) here, said a statement on Friday. On this occasion Commissioner SESSI Kashif Gulzar, Director Admn Zahid Butt and others were also present.

While welcoming the new comers, the Sindh Labour Minister asked them to work hard and bring a good name to the department.

He said that gradually the remaining posts on deceased quota would be filled after completion of formalities.

He assured the labourers that Sindh Labour Department would protect their rights and striving hard to provide them better health care, education and safety facilities.

Earlier, the Minister distributed 13 offer letters among the children of former employees of Social Security, who are appointed on deceased quota.—APP