Children of Dewa Academy visit Governor’s House

On the invitation of Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tesuri, special children of Dewa Academy visited the Governor House and had lunch with the Governor Sindh here on Thursday. The children also asked questions from Governor Sindh in gestures.

On this occasion, the Governor of Sindh said that the arrival of these children to the Governor’s House is a matter of honor for me, hearing and speech impaired children are an important part of the society. These abilities are in no way inferior to normal children. He said that Deva Academy is providing ideal educational services for hearing impaired children.