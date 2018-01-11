Children Literature Festival to start tomorrow

Staff Reporter

A three-day Children Literature Festival (CLF) will begin from Jan 12 at Shahi Hammam Walled City premises here.

Acclaimed writers, poets, artists, educationists, singers and musicians from across the country would join the event to contribute their time and knowledge.

Director General Walled City Lahore Authority (WCLA) Kamran Lashari in a statement said “Lahore is a city steeped in heritage and culture and we want to highlight the historical aspects during the CLF”.

Lashari said that he was proud of the collaborative effort between CLF, founder Baela Jamil and WCLA. He was confident that this year’s event would help enhance children’s love for stories, story telling, creativity and reading.

“We are confident that it will provide a source of entertainment and education for all”, he added and hoped to continue such collaboration well into coming years.

This year’s festival, structured around the theme of Celebrating Peace, would also focus on heritage and 70 years of Pakistan history.