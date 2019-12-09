Children issues Media civil society urged to support Ombudsman

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Senior Advisor and National Commissioner for Children, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has sought the support of media and civil society workers to support the Ombudsman for the redressal of children issues. Talking to media briefing here at Federal Ombudsman Regional Office on Monday he discussed ways and means to enhance awareness for child rights issues.

Ejaz Qureshi said that the office work of the Ombudsman for children by undertaking steps to raise the profile of child rights and devise a mechanism for the redressal of children issues with the support of KP Government.