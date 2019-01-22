Children invited to win Rs 250,000 Dettol Warrior Education Fund

Staff Reporter

Dettol, the household name for hygiene, has invited children from across the country to win the Dettol Warrior Education Fund worth PKR. 250,000. In its announcement Tuesday parents were asked to facilitate their children to participate in a recently launched campaign where the Dettol Warriors are seen calling out to their fellow warriors for support to defeat “Germs.” To become a contestant and provided with a chance to win this prize, children were advised to follow 3 easy steps that encompasses giving missed call on 0306-3338865 (0306-3DETTOL); receive a recorded call and listen to three ideas by the Dettol Warriors to defeat Germoon. And finally the contending children will be required to vote for their favorite idea through a SMS (details will be given in the recorded call).

Humayun Farooq, Director Marketing – Health, Reckitt Benckiser (RB) Pakistan, makers of Dettol highlighting the objectives of the exercise, said this is basically to create awareness about hygiene among the children regarding.

Which in turn, was said to protect children across Pakistan from germs that make them ill during the school year.

This special Dettol Warrior Education Fund is to excite children so they can associate with their favorite character and ensure healthy and hygienic practices for themselves and those around them.—APP

