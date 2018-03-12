Children increasingly exposed in Syria conflict: UN

Beirut :Children are at more risk than ever in Syria’s devastating conflict, the United Nations said Monday as the war approached its eighth year. Twice as many children were killed in the war in 2017 than in the previous year, the UN children’s agency UNICEF said in a report. “In 2017, extreme and indiscriminate violence killed the highest ever number of children — 50 per cent more than 2016,” it said, adding that 2018 was off to an even worse start. More than 200 children have been killed in bombardment of the rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta by Syrian regime and allied forces since February, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The monitoring group says children account for around a fifth of all civilian victims of the assault. The UN agency quoted a child from southern Syria named Sami, who is now a refugee in Jordan. “I went outside to play in the snow with my cousins. A bomb hit. I saw my cousin’s hands flying in front of me. I lost both my legs,” he said. Disabled children “face a very real risk of being neglected and stigmatised as the unrelenting conflict continues,” said UNICEF regional director Geert Cappelaere.

Orignally published by APP