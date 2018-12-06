Children Hospital in Karachi – a Centre of Excellence

Observer Report

Pakistan ranks 154 among 195 countries in both quality and accessibility of healthcare, lagging behind Bangladesh, India and Sri Lanka. Although resources often go to tertiary healthcare facilities, more emphasis should be paid to primary healthcare, preventable diseases and maternal and infant mortality. While health services in Sindh continued to suffer on account of the shortage of medicine, equipment and staff, Sindh Government Children Hospital (SGCH) under Poverty Eradication Initiative (PEI) is on a mission to provide state of the art health facilities to the children of province, which are the nation-builders of tomorrow.

Far from the dusty look that it once wore, the SGCH today presents a very neat face; accepting quality health care as the fundamental human right of every individual, providing state of the art medical cover without discrimination, treating every patient with dignity and respect, and opposing commercialization of medical treatment.

The hospital was renovated by the Japanese aid agency called “Japan International Cooperation Agency” (JICA) in 2015 and handed over to PEI at the end of 2016. PEI took over the hospital under public private partnership with a vision to make it the best children’s hospital in Karachi. It has surfaced as the first ever government health facility which is providing international standard quality healthcare services to children under the age 12.

PEI had received the first year’s budget of Rs.440 million to run the health facility, under the agreement. After successful completion of first year within the stipulated budget, SGCH awaits second year funds, while the 3rd year has already started. However, the concerned authorities withheld the funds making it difficult for PEI to retain the unrivalled children health facilities.

Sources of the hospital says that “there are ‘baseless allegations’ against PEI, circulated in local media as true. Envious of the performance of SGCH, a few elements in the private health sector with vested interests are slandering SGCH and exerting pressure on the government to cancel the contract with PEI in a bid to acquire the city’s most sophisticated children health facility. Media alleged PEI of Rs.160 million misappropriations of funds and accused the PEI’s management of providing poor health care facilities to the patients, with no evidence to back up their claim.

The independent auditor (IA), appointed by the government of Sindh, dismissed this impression by conducting an independent audit of the released funds and elaborated that exceptional standards of transparency were adopted while utilizing the funds in hospital. Moreover, auditor explicitly endorsed the PEI’s apparent stand of fulfilling the mentioned criteria. PEI has submitted unambiguous “Audits Reports.” The mere fact, as certified by the IA that PEI saved almost 50% of the funds that it was given in the first year to be utilized in the second year, speaks volumes about the prudent financial management by PEI. PEI also ensured that hospital continue to operate when it ran out of funds and injected over Rs. 123 million from its own resources.

Independent Auditor (IA) latest report did not cite a single Audit objection; however, the vested and corrupt elements twisted the facts and misinformed key decision makers in the health department. The IA did point out that around 165 million was spent by PEI in the first 6 months of the second year, from its savings; however, the government failed its obligation to provide the budget for the second year. This observation was geared towards the government and not towards PEI. IA also observed that on March 31st 2018 there were Rs. 90 million funds available with PEI the bulk of which i.e. 65 million was PEI overhead which needed to be justified and rest was cash available in the SGCH bank account. As certified by the IA the record of all the overhead payments was also handed over to the IA and was being reviewed by the IA so it’s just mere information.

Lastly the IA observed that PEI had maintained its inventory in its accounting records and it HMIS but that it will be beneficial to maintain a separate physical register. PEI did comply with IA recommendation and developed an inventory register. Again, this observation is for improvement sake and not any embezzlement”.

Sources, elaborated the situation, further said that “No corruption or fraud was observed in the report but just a contrived confusion at different levels and negative marketing made the situation worse. Following are the clarifications from IA on all four observations.

In respect of second claim of providing poor health care facilities, direct evidence shows the opposite picture. Patients are satisfied with the performance of the hospital management and are enjoying the state of the art facilities including OPD, IPD, diagnostic, ambulatory care and pharmacy. Under the leadership of PEI, SGCH improved the access and quality of care that resulted in the quick moving of 50-bedded hospital into a 210-bedded functional hospital. The outpatient services moved from average 300-500 patients a day to 1500-2000 per day including specialty clinic while the staff were given market-based salaries. PEI worked on the continuation of medical education, preventive maintenance of the equipment, strengthening of janitorial and security department, isolation care/high dependency care, Q-matic system and free care with respect and dignity. The specialty OPD had 2,551 patients in January 2017 which became 4,160 children patients by January 2018. The hospital’s pathology department undertook 2,864 tests in January 2017 which jumped to 16,229 in January 2018. The hospital admissions which were merely few patients a day went up to between 120-150/day. The hospital had carried out 80 surgeries in January which reached to 199 in January 2018; furthermore, hospital’s emergency department treated some 2967 patients in January 2017 which was 10,687 patients in January 2018.

PEI is undertaking the renovation of the old building with the view of establishing an extra sixty beds, as the hospital would be expanded up to 270 beds. PEI added over 70 A/C to wards and doctors’ offices. Furthermore, PEI is building a strong collaboration with the leading hospitals and institutions to secure ISO certification.

The hospital has a total strength of some 404 staff that included 77 doctors/specialists, 172 paramedics, 58 in administration, 90 government staff and the shortage of funds compelled the staff to go on protest, subsequently damaging the credibility of the ‘Government and PEI’. The protest of the SGCH staff was exploited by the commercial mafia in private health sector through media to obtain their vested interests. The success story of SGCH, acknowledged by veteran politicians, policy makers and media personnel, wouldn’t have been possible without a transparent and efficient implementation of PEI programmes.

Asifa Bhutto Zaradri Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Senator Karim Khawaja and other seasoned member parliamentarians testifies the credibility of SGCH through their messages and visits to the hospital.

Share on: WhatsApp