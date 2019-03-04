Children handed over to father

Zia Qureshi

Nawabshah

District and Sessions Judge Zahoor Ahmed Hakro ordered to handover there children to Hindu father when the mother of children converted and embraced Islam.

The Hindu father Bero Chand pleaded before the Court that her former wife Poonam has converted embraced Islam and married to a Muslim.

He pleaded that his three children be handed over to him.

Court after hearing the case ordered handing over of three children Haresh, Mahesh and Pawna to complainant Bero Chand.

Court however ordered that Bero Chand would arrange meeting of three children with their mother Poona twice in a month.

On the other hand Poonam who embraced Islam and changed her name as Hasina said that she embraced Islam and married a Muslim man Rab Nawaz for the better future of her children but they are separated.

Meanwhile Rab Nawaz said that he would file appeal before the High Court against the judgment of District and Sessions Court.

