Children, elders advised to avoid outdoor activities

Staff Reporter

Medical experts have advised children and elders to avoid going out unnecessarily and adopt precautionary measures for protecting themselves from the adverse effects of smog.

They were speaking at an awareness seminar on the topic, which was held at the Services Institute of Medical Sciences/ Services Hospital, here on Tuesday.

Principal SIMS Prof Dr Mahmood Ayaz, Prof Sajid Chauhan, Prof Ashraf Majrooh, Prof Kamran Cheema and MS Dr Muhammad Ameer addressed the seminar and sensitized the participants regarding preventive measures against smog.

The speakers said that everyone, especially children and aged people, must wear face-mask while going outside. They advised people to use glasses to protect their eyes from adverse effects of smog while going outside. Doctors further advised people to do gurgle after returning home. They said that exposure to smog was contributing toward spreading various health issues, including eye infections, allergies, coughing and irritation in throat.

They suggested an intake of at least six to eight glasses of water daily and hot beverages to rinse out toxins from throat and lungs and to help in curing cough and sore throat. They further said that the presence of toxins in the air could aggravate asthma and allergy symptoms, making it difficult to breathe for many people. They advised people to avoid walking or exercising in the smog. Later, an awareness walk was also organised, which was led by Principal Mahmood Ayaz. A large number of medical students, doctors and paramedical staff participated in the walk.