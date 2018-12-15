Children demand water in snow caped school

GH Farooqi

Chitral

Around two hundreds children on snow-caped mountains area at Reri Oveer of Chitral staged a protest against water shortage and appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of the issue. The children of various schools at Rerioveer in Upper Chitral were holding banners and placards inscribed with demands for construction of irrigation channels, safe drinking water schemes and afforestation to control climate change in the valley.

The protesting children said their parents have no source of income to feed families let alone bearing their schools’ expenses. ‘They would do farming and sell dry fruits but due to climate change, they have lost their livelihood,’ the students said, adding that all springs have gone dry and agricultural lands barren in Upper Chitral.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp