Children cultural show to celebrate Independence Day

Staff Reporter

Youth are our future and we have to prepare them for the future challenges. The aim of these celebrations is to educate and equip the young generation of making Pakistan Progressive and prospers.

Pakistani youth has the potential to compete at any international forum. These were the remarks of Director General, PNCA Jamal Shah at the children cultural show arranged by Pakistan National Council of the Arts in connection with Pakistan Day Celebrations.

A number of educational institutions, schools, colleges participated in the event. Speech, puppet shows were presented for the education and entertainment of the children. Students of the OPF girls college, students of the OPF, Bahria Foundation, I.M.C.G Chak Shahzad, I.M.C.G G-8/2, Sir Syed Public School, Al-Sadiq School System, Punjab College for women and Government Post Graduate College for Women 6th Road presented Tableau, Milli Naghmay and speeches high lighting the importance of Pakistan Day and future responsibility of the youth.

The participants paid tribute to the heroes of independence struggle, their sacrifices for Pakistan. The Director General while distributing cups, advised the participants to be active, vigilant and positive toward national issues.