Children at risk

Excessive use of smart phones has disturbed the mental growth of children. They mostly prefer playing games on their iPods and smart phones rather than outdoor games. It is not only harming children’s mental growth but also damages their physical growth. For instance, children keep them infatuated with over sitting at homes by playing video games on smart devices, i.e. iPods and computers.

Moreover, parents also seem to be hapless against their children’s unfair desires like allowing them to use smart phones in an early age. That’s natural, but there must be strict vigilance over children’s activities. Children should be convinced by parents that outdoor activities are more adventurous while comparing with indoor activities.

ASAD KHUHAWAR

Karachi

