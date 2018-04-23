Children and life threatening diseases

A Reporter

THE irony of a developing nation is that it cannot guarantee a healthy life to its new born citizen.

Children born in Pakistan, especially in rural areas are vulnerable to various life threatening diseases and its antidote, the timely vaccination of 10 lifesaving vaccines provided by EPI Programme, Pakistan. A loss of a human life in a family is always devastating for the kith and kin attached to the individual but what excoriates the pain to an irreparable guilt, is the given fact that it could have been prevented. Yes, as a Muslim it’s our faith and believe that Allah is the one who decides but in worldly words, doctors are the messiahs and apart from praying to God we also look up to the doctors to save a precious life.

Pakistan being classified as a developing country, faces umpteen challenges when it comes to pace of growth. Be it technology, agriculture, education or health, the problems are massive and remedies way too little. With a population of over 20 crore, children in Pakistan under age of five years make up to 21,761,417 approximately and out of this meager number 393,959 die before reaching their fifth birthday. So it will not be unwise to hold everyone — ourselves, our government and our society responsible for the deaths of 393,959 innocent lives every year?

In Pakistan, Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) was launched in the late 70’s. Today, 40 years later, the programme covers ten childhood diseases namely, TB, Polio, Diphtheria, Pertussis, Tetanus, Hep-B, Hemophillis influenza-b (Hib), diarrhea, Pneumonia and measles. However, the challenge is to ensure no child is deprived and left unimmunized from these ten lifesaving vaccines that can prevent the ten childhood diseases.

The aim of EPI programme is high and so are the figures to achieve. Magnitude of the programme is to protect around six million children between 0 and 23 months against the ten diseases and also to protect 6.81 million pregnant women and their neonates against tetanus. Faced with multiple challenges, EPI’s objective is to increase the immunization coverage area both in urban as well as in rural areas inspite of the obstacles in shape of accessibility in form of roads and transport, provision of Cold Chain supply to ensure proper vaccine transportation or storage and handling.

In order for EPI surveillance systems to generate specific data on diseases, the programme has been trying to make Heraclius efforts to achieve their objectives for which the Federal EPI cell and the four provincial programmes Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan are working in close coordination. There can be no two opinions on the fact that if literacy rate and religious knowledge was good enough to understand the severity of the menace, this number of children dying in the country would have been far lower than what we have today. It is true that the efforts had made a very little mark on the wide canvass of the recipients but it is expanding.

Despite the arduous efforts on part of public and private sector, the national immunization coverage according to the last PDHS was only 54%. There is a big difference between urban and rural coverage for various reasons, poverty, illiteracy, lack of resources and inadequate political to name a few. But the hope is very much alive as the will which drives the EPI not to give up and strive for more is very much there

To strengthen and improve immunization coverage, it is imperative to involve existing institutional structures of the legislatures including National and provincial chapters of SDG’s Task Forces and Parliamentary Committees comprising those Parliamentarians who are working directly or indirectly with health and can take this cause with positive approach and raise the issue in the Parliament. ”If you really want to improve infant mortality rate, two things that matter the most are immunization and breast feeding” says Senator Dr Meher Taj Roghani, a pediatrician and a champion of immunization. In order to be able to track the “access to safe, effective quality and affordable vaccines for all” Members of Parliament need to be aware of:

1. Vaccines included in the national immunization schedule

2. Coverage of the target population with these vaccines

3. Financing for these vaccines.

To address pitfalls in equitable coverage and identify gaps in reaching the target population, and monitor the achievement of immunization coverage and influence policy accordingly, immunization score cards have been developed by International Vaccine Access Center (IVAC) at the John Hopkins University, US with support from Gavi the Vaccine Alliance to assist parliamentarians to track those statistics and indicators that can help identify issue that needs to be addressed.

On a global level, scorecard in Pakistan can show the international stake holders how close or far the country is from reaching the Global Vaccine Action Plan (GVAP). The tool is intended to be easy to use and straight forward to interpret. It has been made very simple and can be easily replicated. Appreciating the concept of scorecards, Ms Rominia Khursheed Coordinator, Youth Parliamentarians Forum and member of SDG task Force, believes that public representatives must be encouraged to legislate and make a policy on necessary immunization and increase legislative business to highlight the issues related to routine immunization and polio eradication on the floor of the House.”

We should encourage the members of SDG Task Force to be immunization Advocates through highlighting the importance amongst constituents and through media, comments the Coordinator. It is hoped that the role played by Parliamentarians as Advocates for Routine Immunization for children, will build the value of vaccines amongst key political stakeholders and leverage their voice to call for action to strengthen RI programmes in Pakistan. To encourage public representatives to legislate or make policies on immunization services, delivery and demand creation.