Children abduction reports are just ‘rumours’, says Addl IG

Additional Inspector General Sindh Police Ameer Sheikh on Tuesday said the news circulating about abduction of children in Karachi were nothing but rumours.

“This year eight kids were kidnapped and all of them have been recovered. Most of the children are abducted from suburban areas of Karachi, while some of them leave home after getting tired of quarrel between their parents,” he said while talking to media in Karachi.

He requested people to do not leave their children unattended in streets as most of them go missing while playing in their localities—NNI

