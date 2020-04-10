ChildLife ERs treats 2000 children

STAFF REPORTER

KARACHI Due to the closure of small clinics and regular OPD in most health facilities Sindh, worried parents are bringing their children to ChildLife Emergency Rooms across Sindh for even regular cough and fever suspecting COVID-19, which is putting an immense pressure on hospitals. However, only around 10 percent of them are being referred to Risk Assessment Desk (RAD), and of those, 15% are treated & advised testing as COVID-19 suspects. To date 3000+ children suspected of Corona have been referred to ChildLife special Triage Desk in ERs. It is pertinent to note that ChildLife Foundation is treating more than 2000 children per day at its 10 Emergency Rooms (ERs) in government teaching hospitals across Sindh and Balochistan which have been functioning 24×7 despite lockdown. The doctors and staff at all ERs being operated by ChildLife Foundation observe all safety precautions and have been provided with proper safety kits including PPE suits, face masks and other protective gear, to keep them safe and contain the spread of virus.