Infant mental health refers to how well a child develops socially and emotionally from birth to three. Understanding infant mental health is the key to preventing and treating the mental health problems of very young children and their families. It also helps guide the development of healthy social and emotional behaviours. Learn more about infant mental health and how important trusted relationships are for infants and children. We can communicate more effectively and promote public policy that reflect what we know about early childhood mental health.

NADIA TALAT

Lahore

