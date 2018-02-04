Child survivors, patients share stories of epic battle with disease, term NORI their top ally

World Cancer Day dedicated to child survivors, patients

Zubair Qureshi

Like every year, this year too, Nuclear Medicine, Oncology & Radiotherapy Institute (NORI) organized an awareness seminar for general public here Saturday in connection with the World Cancer Day being observed on February 4 (today). This year, the day has been dedicated to the young heroes, the cancer survivors and the patients. One could see at NORI, a large number of such youthful role models who waged epic war against the disease and defeated it. They said it is the will power and devotion of the NORI doctors and above all Allah’s blessings that enabled them to fight cancer out and defeat it. We pray NORI would continue to serve the community with the same spirit. Adviser to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage Irfan Siddiqui was the chief guest at ceremony while among the prominent names that participated in the seminar and addressed on the occasion included Member Admin PAEC, Maj. General (R) Munnawar Ahmad Solehria, Patron NPWS Dr Ahmed Qidwai, President Green Task Force and eminent social worker Dr. Jamal Nasir, President Pakistan Sweet Homes, Zamurad Khan, Head Oncology and Radiology, NORI, Dr. Humera Mahmood, , Director NORI, Dr. Mohammad Faheem. In his address as Chief Guest Irfan Siddiqui said by listening to the brave cancer survivors of Oncology department NORI he has come to the conclusion that faith, hope, appropriate and timely intervention can lead to successful treatment of cancer. “Awareness can lead to prevention and early detection of cancer” said Irfan Siddiqui. He also appreciated the efforts of Atomic Energy Cancer Hospital NORI and lauded the fact that the hospital is not only playing a pivotal role in fight against cancer but also treating the cancer patients irrespective of age, financial status of patients and stage of the disease.

In his welcome address, Director NORI, Dr Mohammad Faheem said NORI is one of the 18 cancer hospitals being run by Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC). He apprised the audience how the hospital has been relieving Cancer patients of their pain, misery and distress since its inception in 1983 by ensuring strict quality control besides solving their financial woes with subsidized treatment for the deserving patients. He said, “80pc percent of the patients suffering from this horrifying disease come to NORI for treatment as the hospital has state-of-the-art facilitates like Linear Accelerator etc.