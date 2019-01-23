Unfortunately, Pakistan is counted among those top 10 countries where child abuse and sexual harassment comes about extremely on a daily basis. According to a report compiled by an NGO working on protection of children against sexual violence and abuse, child sexual abuse cases in Pakistan have increased from 9 cases per day in 2017 to 12 cases per day in the first six months of 2018. Similarly, from January to June 2018, a total 2,322 child abuse cases were reported from 4 provinces including Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). Provincial statistics show that 65% cases were from Punjab, 25% from Sindh, 3% from KP, 2% from Balochistan—with addition of 21 and 2 cases from AJK and GB respectively. This also revealed the appalling fact that children in the age bracket of 6-10 and 11-15 are most vulnerable to abuse.

The upsurge of such cases in 2018 as compared to 2017 proves that the previous government has failed to come up with an effective and solid mechanism to protect children and execute predators without giving a second thought. It is pathetic that only four convictions were witnessed in 79 child abuse cases. But, hope is still there. After the Zainab murder case (Kasur incident), media has played a positive role in highlighting crimes, while considering the sensitivity and privacy attached to the victim and their family due to social stigma associated with them. Furthermore, it is heartening that Prime Minister Imran Khan also mentioned about child-abuse cases in his maiden address. This raises hopes from the new government that they would strictly work on strategy to curb this despicable and detestable act of crime.

ZAHID ALI ZOHRI

Nagar, Gilgit-Baltistan

