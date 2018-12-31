Child rights workers pray Year 2019 would bring some good news for domestic servants

Every 5th house in Pakistan has a ‘Kinza’ or ‘Tayyaba’

Zubair Qureshi

Child domestic labour remained a serious issue in the outgoing year 2018 and child rights workers and volunteers hope the coming year 2019 would bring some good news for the young ones who are forced to work at homes as domestic workers. While talking to Pakistan Observer Sunday child rights advocates expressed their dismay at the government’s lackluster response to plight of domestic servants saying cases of Tayaba and Kinza, two domestic workers who reported torture by their employers, was a litmus test reflecting the overall ordeal of the underage servants in Pakistan.

Absence of law or any legal framework for assistance to such children working as servants or maidservants generates stories of torture, harassment, maltreatment.

According to children rights activists and volunteers working for their protection, in every fifth household, a ‘Tayaba’ or ‘Kinza’ is working and due to one factor or the other their stories remain hidden from public eye. Executive Director of an NGO working for children’s rights “Search for Justice” Iftikhar Mubarak while talking to Pakistan Observer here on Sunday wished in the year 2019 there would be no under-18 domestic servant, however, there is little chance “my wish would be realized,” said he.

Unfortunately, Pakistan despite being the signatory of United Nations Convention on Children’s Rights 1990 is far from banning child domestic labour. UN convention takes a child as a complete human being and recognizes all rights of grown up persons for the children, he said.

Even parents are not allowed to send their children for domestic labour, he said adding in Pakistan according to unofficial survey child domestic labour is in practice in every 5th house. Our law doesn’t recognize children’s domestic labour as a form of child labour, said Mubarak. Kinza’s story caught attention of the authorities/media in October this year after it went viral on social media and was shared by social media users on a large scale.

Officials of the Child Protection Bureau and district police brought the victim and her father back to Rawalpindi from their hometown Samundri, District Faisalabad, after Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari took notice of the posts related to Kinza’s plight on social media. Before Kinza, 10-year old Tayyaba also faced a similar ordeal and people came to know about her plight in December 2016 when her photos with tortured face and arm began circulating on social media. She was working as maidservant at the home of Additional District & Sessions Judge of Islamabad Raja Khurram Ali Khan and his wife Maheen.

Supreme Court took a suo motu and FIR was registered against them. Later, Islamabad High Court in April this year, sentenced both of them to one year in prison and Rs50,000 (AED 1,376) fine each.

