Child rights bill, juvenile justice system landmark achievements of PML-N govt

Zubair Qureshi

Federal government may be facing legal and political challenges, yet its record with regard to human rights, particularly the children’s protection is something the rights groups appreciate. Besides the ICT Child Protection Bill of 2017 and Juvenile Justice System bill is yet another accomplishment the PML-N led government must take pride in.

Alishba National Coordinator of CRM appreciated government particularly Human Rights Ministry and Senate’s Standing Committee on Human Rights for passing the long delayed bills and showing its commitment towards children’s rights. Addressing a press conference here on Friday, she said Child rights is still an unfinished agenda in Pakistan and the country has to go a long way to ensure that each and every child in the country enjoys her/his rights in accordance with the Constitution of Pakistan, the national laws and international obligations being Party to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and many other UN and International Labour Organization (ILO) Conventions stated the press release.

She added that that it is a key milestone in the history of child rights in the country and will play a critical role in putting the country on the right track for improving the state of child rights in Islamic Republic of Pakistan in light of its national and international obligations. Article 25 (3) of the Constitution empowers the Government for making special provisions for the protection of women and children said CRM’s press release.

Though children constitute almost fifty percent of the total population but still there is no body with a statutory status for the promotion and protection of their rights. It is worth appreciations that at least year 2017 is observing a movement in the child rights legislation which shows that government is sensitized on crucial nature of Child Rights. Still, substantial efforts need to be made. Ms. Habiba Salman addressing the press conference said that CRM urges government to immediately notify rules of business for ICT Child ProtectionBill, 2017 which will ensure its enforcement and effectiveness. She emphasized on the need for amendments in the Employment of Children Act 1991 of Pakistan, terming it inappropriate and exploitative, that it does not prohibit but regulates child Employment therefore, CRM demands for appropriate Labor Laws which should also address Child Domestic Labor. Child domestic labor should be acknowledged as worst form of labor and modern slavery, as marked by ILO conventions. It only requires a notification by ILO secretary to include Child Domestic Labor under the hazardous form of Child Labor.

CEO UGOOD, Syed Ishtiaq Ul Hassan Gilani shared that the Bill of National Commission on the Rights of the Child (NCRC) was long pending since 2009 without any progress towards its enactment. Now when the government has enacted the NCRC bill, immediate steps should be taken to establish the commission as promised in the law.