Child rape accused: Doused in petrol and set on fire

Man accused of child rape was set to fire in Jhelum.

According to details, man was accused of child rape and was set on fire by dousing in petrol at Pir Pechar in Thana Dina.

According to doctors, accused names Raees’s body was 70 percent burnt.

Earlier in September, A woman named Sonia, was burnt to death by in-laws. According to details, restricting husband from drug-peddling, costed Sonia her life. Husband along with his brothers brutally assaulted Sonia, and then burnt her to death.

Sonia was shifted Mewa hospital after burning, where she succumbed to death during treatment. According to doctors, more than half of her body was burnt. Sonia was a mother of three.—INP

