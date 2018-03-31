Pornography is an illegal act which cause sexual excitement. According to the survey of Google that Pakistan figures prominently among the countries where pornography is a common practice, including child pornography. It was calculated by the Telegraph that the pornographic adverts and images have been downloaded tremendously more than millions of times on the Google play store.

There are approximately 60 applications which included children character such as lightening McQueen from Disney’s, were infected with malware that sent malicious, adult-themed adverts to the Smartphones on which the games were installed. According to the experts that in Pakistan children probably grow early because of the spicy foods. I appeal to the government to take some appropriate action to root out pornography or block the sites which show sex openly.

MEHRAJ ALTAF

Via email

Related