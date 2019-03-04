Child marriages to be controlled for avoiding cervical cancer: Dr Rubeena

Salim Ahmed

Punjab University Institute of Social and Cultural Studies Director Prof Dr Rubeena Zakar has said that child marriages must be controlled to avoid cervical cancer. She said that although the exact incidence and prevalence of cervical cancer was not known, 20 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer daily. She was addressing an awareness seminar on prevention of cervical cancer in Pakistan.

The session was attended by students, representatives of NGOs, academia as well as civil society organizations. In her address, Prof. Dr. Rubeena Zakar highlighted the importance of cervical cancer screening and prevention.

She said that cervical cancer prevention was possible if we control risk factors such as child marriages, smoking and by promoting healthy lifestyle. She said that screening and early detection could prevent the growing deaths due to cancer. Assistant Prof Dr Javeria Saleem discussed about the risks factors of cervical cancer and how it could be protected through various vaccinations. She also apprised the audience of HPV acquisition and its prevention by vaccination during adolescence. An informative video was also shared with audience regarding signs and symptoms of cervical cancer.

