Child marriage

According to estimation, 22% of girls in Pakistan get marriage before age. There are many causes behind it like poverty, illiteracy, unawareness as well as exchange of daughters. Mostly girls suffer from this due to poverty because their parents cannot afford to manage their clothes, food and other dowry items. Parents use to marry them at the age of 13 to 16 in order to come out from this issue of poverty. There can be many negative impacts of it on them.

After the marriage, most of the young girls are unable to take household and child responsibilities. Their health can get affected by pregnancy, and there are maximum chances of losing their lives. And also there is the possibility of marriage breakdown because they are immature to resolve the issues. The biggest curse it that they will be deprived ofr education and fun of childhood. It is a humble request to the regime to stop early marriages and impose strict laws against this issue. Also, parents are requested let them (girls) have fun and enjoy their lives and support them to get education.

MARIA YAQOOB

Kohi Goth Malir

