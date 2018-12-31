Child marriage in developing countries remains pervasive. It means two children are forced to marry each other with the consent of the two families. The children are forced into the institution of marriage without knowing the real meaning of marriage and its significance. A child marriage is one in which the girl is below the age of eighteen and the boy is below the age of twenty-one year’s.

Social reason to initiate child marriages is that the elders wanted to see the faces of their grandchildren or in some cases to protect girls from rapes and abduction. The problem of child marriage is at times justified on the basis of religious fatwas. Early childhood is lost forever due to such marriages and freedom to play and learn is also snatched in the process.

The media also needs to adopt a more proactive role in generating awareness towards this heinous ritual. We have been focusing on peace, right to education and child marriage projects. We have organised three National Youth Peace Summits in Pakistan to involve youth in the decision-making process. We also work to address violence against Child Marriages and Gender-based discrimination.

NADIA TALAT

University of Central Punjab

Share on: WhatsApp