Child marriage basically refers to an unlawful and illegal practice in which boys and girls are married off before they reach a minimum age of adulthood. Internationally, underage marriage is also declared as the criminal practice as well as human rights violation. Likewise, on Pakistan side, there is also Federal Child Marriage Restraint Act 1929 and Punjab Child Marriage Restraint (Amendment) Act 2015 which fix marriageable age for girls at 16 and boys at 18. These both laws declare underage marriage a punishable offence. Regrettably, these existent laws haven’t brought any considerable decline in early marriage cases. Since these amendments have been enforced, they have been beating the air to date on the part of Pakistan. That is why child marriage is highly prevalent in Pakistan particularly in rural and disadvantaged areas that is adversely impacting on the sexual, reproductive, physical and physiological wellbeing of young women of the country. Almost one-third of girls in Pakistan marry before they approach 18 years of age. Reportedly, the country has one of the highest numbers of child marriage in the world. According to WHO report (Demographics of Child Marriage in Pakistan), 21 percent girls under the age of 18 and 3 percent of girls under 15 get married in Pakistan.

Additionally, the rate of forced child marriages in Pakistan is increasingly high. A huge proportion of young girls is forced to marry under the age of 18 due to myriads of socio-cultural reasons in the country. Sadly, Pakistan makes its place amongst top rankers regarding forced marriages. According to UK’s Forced Marriage Unit, Pakistan with 439 cases, ranked the highest among top four ‘focus’ countries in 2017, followed by Bangladesh, Somalia and India.

ASSAD ALI LUND

Dadu, Sindh

Share on: WhatsApp